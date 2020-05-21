Kentucky actor shoots woman, turns gun on himself

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky actor Hagen Mills, who played in the FX TV series ‘Baskets’ and the 2013 movie ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ and shot a woman and killed himself in Mayfield, Ky. Tuesday evening.

The tragic incident was the latest in a string of issues involving Hagen and the woman.

Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent says the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at a home on South 10th Street. Kent aid Mills shot a woman before turning the gun on himself.

Mayfield is about 25 miles south of Paducah in western Kentucky.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene they were met outside the house by the woman with gunshot wounds to her arm and chest, according to a statement released by the chief. Officers said she told them the gunman, the 29-year-old Mills, was still inside and had shot himself.

Mills was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officers, Mills held a young girl and another woman hostage until the woman whom he would eventually shoot had returned home. The other woman and young girl “were not physically injured during the incident,” Mayfield police said in a statement.

The Graves County Jail website shows that Mills was jailed several times since 2009 for charges including domestic violence, rape, sodomy, kidnapping an adult and minor, wanton endangerment, public intoxication, libel and slander, DUI, and drug charges, according to media outlets.

The woman whom Mills shot Tuesday had filed an emergency protective order against him in Graves District Court earlier this month, according to online court records.