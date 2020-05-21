Great Crossing High staff member in Scott County tests positve

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Schools may have been closed for more than two months but staff still are in and out and a Scott County schools staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The district said it was notified Thursday afternoon an employee at Great Crossing High School tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee lives in Lexington.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Great Crossing High School will immediately be cleaned following CDC guidelines. We are working closely with the Wedco District Health Department and following their guidance,” the school district said in a statement.

That would include contact tracing and other steps of any other staff that might have had contact with the worker.