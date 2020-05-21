Fayette Mall reopens with temperature checks and masks for employees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Fayette Mall reopened Wednesday with restrictions and guidelines.

According to the mall, it will only be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Not all of its retail stores will be open.

One of the first shoppers to return to the mall said he’s just happy to shop at the mall again because there was a special gift he had to get.

“Actually birthday shopping for my girlfriend, trying to get that done because ordering online is taking a while because everybody having to order online,” Chris Snead said.

Related Article: Major retailer hiring for 25 new store locations in Kentucky

The mall says indoor seating will be eliminated and there will be temperature checks for employees, who will also have to wear masks.