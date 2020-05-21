Fatal fire in Central City investigated

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 30-year-old woman dies in an early morning house fire Wednesday in Central City in Muhlenberg County.

Kentucky State Police investigators were called at about 4 a.m. Wednesday to a fire at a home on Park Street.

KSP arson investigators and Post 2 detectives responded to the scene, where they discovered 30-year-old Brittany Michelle Dukes was in the residence, when the fire started.

Dukes was pronounced deceased on scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroners Office.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP Post 2 Detective Brandon McPherson.