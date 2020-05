LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was found dead by her mother Wednesday night in a home on South Cleveland Road in Lexington, according to police.

Investigators say no foul play is suspected. The Fayette County coroner is leading the death investigation. The hope is an autopsy will determine a cause and manner of death.

The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released. She was found around 7:30 p.m., according to Lexington Police.