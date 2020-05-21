Arrangements set for Phyllis George

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Arrangements have been set for Phyllis George who passed away a week ago from a rare blood disorder at the age of 70.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the visitation for the former Kentucky First Lady, Miss America, pioneering sports broadcaster and businesswoman, will be held this Saturday at the Kentucky Castle in Woodford County from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The address is 230 Pisgah Pike.

George’s children said in an email to the newspaper that “anyone who has known Phyllis, Lincoln or Pamela through the years is welcome to attend.”

COVID-19 restrictions will be in place and enforced, which includes everyone must wear a mask and provide their own, according to the report.

A small, private service is scheduled for Monday at 3 p.m., which will be broadcast by Kentucky Educational Television (KET), according to the newspaper.

Milward Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Phyllis George Memorial Fund care of Bluegrass Community Foundation. The address is 499 East High Street, Suite 112, Lexington, Ky., 40507. To make a donation online, click here.