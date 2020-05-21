22,000 fewer jobless claims in the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The number of laid-off Kentucky workers seeking assistance continues to decline as the economy shifts into more activity.

The U.S. Labor Department said Thursday that about 47,000 Kentuckians applied for jobless benefits last week.

The latest round of filings was the lowest in two months.

That’s when the surge in Kentucky’s jobless claims was in its early stages amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

