Suspected repeat drug offender nabbed in traffic stop

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – A routine traffic stop lands a Lexington man in jail on repeat drug trafficking charges.

Early Tuesday morning, 35-year-old Timothy Crutcher was charged with second offense first degree drug trafficking, second offense marijuana trafficking, second degree fleeing, and other traffic-related offenses following a traffic stop, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Troopers spotted a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu speeding on Highway 27 in Bourbon County and when they tried to stop the car, the driver, later identified as Crutcher, sped off.

After it eventually stopped, troopers say they seized approximately 100 suspected xanax pills, 326 suspected oxycodone-hydrochloride pills, four suspected hydrocodone pills, 1.3 pounds of suspected marijuana, and $2978 in cash.