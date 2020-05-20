State nears 3,000 mark in recovered from coronavirus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state reported 166 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, including a handful of children under the age of 10. One of those is a 3-year-old in Anderson County.

The governor also said horse shows and events, such as saddle bred shows, are coming in June, although the date has not been announced.

The new cases continued to illustrate a plateau in cases in the state, which has now recorded 8,167 cases since the virus first surfaced in the state in early March.

Of the new cases, 35 were in Warren, 31 are in Jefferson, 10 are in Fayette County, six are in Hardin, three are in Anderson, two each are in Franklin, Menifee and Montgomery counties, and one each in Boyle, Edmonson, Pike, Rowan, Jessamine and Rockcastle counties, among others.

The state has now tested 158,672 people as testing continues to spread across the state. To find a testing site in a particular area, go to www.kycovid19.ky.gov.

In two significant numbers, the number of people in ICU is down to 98, after the state improved reporting and communication with hospitals. And 2,919 people have now recovered from then illness.

That puts the state at almost 3,000 recoveries. The number is 35.7 percent of the confirmed cases.

“The infection rate is decreasing, the hospitalization rate is decreasing,” Beshear said, stressing the need to continue to be careful and practice health and safety going into a holiday weekend that will see important sectors of the economy start reopening.

The governor also reported 10 additional deaths, which included six in Jefferson County.

The state has lost 376 residents to the disease. Of those, 207 have been in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Beshear said even with the state spreading testing to every nursing home in the state with 23 facilities and some 3,000 residents and staff this week alone, the state only recorded six additional residents and six additional staff members at nursing homes Wednesday.

Cases have shown up in three more facilities, he said.

On the horse shows, Beshear said the guidelines will be posted on the state web site within days, but the date would be in June. The rules will restrict crowds but allow competitions.