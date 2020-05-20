A few showers for the next 7 days but it will be getting warmer…

Overview: A stubborn storm system sitting over Kentucky will be slow to move over the next several days. The end result will be a chance of showers with temperatures slowing warming up.
Tonight: Few showers and chilly, low is the lower 50s
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers, highs in the upper 60s
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers, highs in the around 80
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers, highs in the lower 80s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers, highs in the lower 80s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers, highs in the lower 80s
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers, highs in the lower 80s
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers, highs in the middle 80s
AMS Meteorologist George Zabrecky
gzabrecky@wtvq.com