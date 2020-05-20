A few showers for the next 7 days but it will be getting warmer…

Overview: A stubborn storm system sitting over Kentucky will be slow to move over the next several days. The end result will be a chance of showers with temperatures slowing warming up.

Tonight: Few showers and chilly, low is the lower 50s

- Advertisement -

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers, highs in the upper 60s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers, highs in the around 80

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers, highs in the lower 80s

Related Article: Buddies of the Bluegrass

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers, highs in the lower 80s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers, highs in the lower 80s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers, highs in the lower 80s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers, highs in the middle 80s

AMS Meteorologist George Zabrecky

gzabrecky@wtvq.com