‘Nourish Our Heroes’ event feeds Lexington firefighters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nourish Lexington provided free lunch to Lexington firefighters on Wednesday as a way to thank them for their hard work and sacrifice during the coronavirus outbreak.

The ‘Nourish Our Heroes’ event was catered by Bayou Bluegrass Catering. Some of the 200 meals were distributed directly to firefighters at The Red Mile, the rest were loaded into fire vehicles and distributed to all 24 fire stations around Fayette County.

The event was made possible by Nourish Lexington, the Lexington Fire Department, Circeo Fannin, P.S.C., and The Red Mile.

Since April, Nourish Lexington has partnered with hospitality workers who are out of work because of COVID-19 closings to provide prepared meals to those in need.

In exchange for preparing and delivering meals, food service workers receive $60 for a four-hour shift.

Meals are distributed to hospitality industry families, other families in need, seniors in affordable housing apartment complexes and children and their families through family resource coordinators.

