Lost phone leads to child sex charges against Greenville couple

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – On May 19, 2020, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested William D. Zguro Jr., 51, and Roseanne L. Zguro, 50, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

According to a KSP statement, the Zguros were arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

The investigation was initiated after the Powderly Police Department recovered a lost phone containing child sexual abuse material from a local retail store.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Greenville on May 19, 2020. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSPs forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Mr. Zguro is charged with 10 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class D felony), the KSP said.

Mrs. Zguro is charged with one count of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class D felony).

Each count of a Class D felony is punishable by one to five years in prison.

The Zguros were also charged with unrelated drug possession offenses and subsequently were lodged on all offenses in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.

This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education.

The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.