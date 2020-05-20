Lincoln Birthplace to participate in Memorial Day service

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace will help host a virtual Memorial Day service saluting America’s fallen soldiers.

The national historical park in central Kentucky said in a statement that it will join 29 others to put on a social media event Monday that will start at 8 a.m. and last more than 13 hours.

The statement says the tribute will feature livestreams, demonstrations, historic talks and other activities including a video tribute of park rangers from Maryland to Montana reciting the “Gettysburg Address.”

Other highlights include a National Moment of Remembrance, a wreath-laying ceremony, a “Taps” salute, reading of names and a national cemetery tour.