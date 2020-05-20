KDE to stream ‘Kentucky’s Tribute to Class of 2020’ on May 23

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Education will honor its high school seniors with an online one-hour program on Saturday, May 23.

“Kentucky’s Tribute to the Class of 2020,” is presented by KDE and the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet and will be hosted by Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.

With traditional high school graduations across the country canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the goal of this tribute is to give the Commonwealth’s seniors a special, inspiring send-off they can enjoy with family, friends and others across the nation.

“No one could have predicted the situation that has grasped our state and country,” Coleman said. “COVID-19 has impacted our Class of 2020 in a profound way. Milestone events they have looked forward to for years were suddenly taken away. They missed out on sporting events, proms, academic award ceremonies and a traditional graduation ceremony. This event cannot replace those things, but we do hope to convey the pride we have in each and every one of our graduates.”

More than 1,500 photographs of our seniors submitted to KDE from superintendents and high school principals across the state will be featured throughout the tribute.

The event will also feature a collection of commencement addresses from Gov. Andy Beshear and several other elected and appointed education leaders across the state, as well as musical performances from Kentucky artists J.D. Shelburne, Linkin Bridge and the Kentucky State Choir.

In addition to the livestreamed event, KDE has created social media frames for Facebook and Twitter highlighting the accomplishments of both our students and their parents.

A two-minute video tribute from Interim Commissioner Kevin C. Brown that includes dozens of photographs of Kentucky’s Class of 2020 has already been shared in advance of the tribute.

The program will be streamed on the department’s YouTube channel HERE at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 23.