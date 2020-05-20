Death investigation in Hart County following fire

SUMMERSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A person was found dead in a garage/barn following a fire in Hart County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say the victim was an adult, but was not identified. The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification along with cause and manner of death as part of a preliminary autopsy.

KSP says the fire was called-in just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The building that burned was a detached garage/barn, according to State Police.

Investigators say the adjacent house was not damaged at all by the fire and no one was home at the time.