Man accused of shooting friend during dispute

MIDDLEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 43-year-old man has been charged with first-degree assault in connection with a shooting in Casey County.

According t Kentucky State Police, Daniel Porter was arrested for shooting 45-year-old Mark Baxter during a dispute Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:48 p.m., troopers responded to a shooting at Baxter’s home on High Ridge Road in Kings Mountain. When they arrived, they found Baxter had been shot and Porter had fled the scene.

Baxter was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Porter’s car was found a short time later and he was arrested, the KSP said.

This incident remains under investigation by Detective Josh Dicken.

KSP was assisted at the scene by Casey County EMS and the Casey County Sheriffs Department.