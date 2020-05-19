Two cut from vehicles in late-night I-75 accident

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were trapped in their car late

Monday night in a three-vehicle accident on I-75 in Laurel County.

- Advertisement -

*According to the East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue, their units and units from London, as well as ambulance crews and Kentucky State Police were called at about 11:15 p.m. to I-75 northbound near the 46-mile marker for a three-vehicle accident.

Two people were trapped in one of the cars.

Traffic was diverted at exit 41 northbound while crews worked the scene.

Related Article: Pike County train derailment cleanup continues

It’s not clear whether the accident may have been weather-related.