MAYSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Heavy rain caused a slide that has closed KY 8 between the William Harsha Bridge (US 68) and Germantown Road (KY 3056) west of Maysville in Mason County.

Officials say the road is expected to be closed for several days.

People traveling between Bracken County, western Mason County or Aberdeen, Ohio, and the downtown Maysville-area, should detour on US 68 and the AA Highway.