LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight on Monday.

Police say they got a call from a woman saying she had been shot in the area of 6th and Broadway. She told police her and her husband were driving, when they heard gunshots, and she thought she had been shot.

Police say her husband took her to the hospital. They say she has non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, police say they do not have any suspect information.