Nourish Lexington to feed firefighters, still helping those in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nourish Lexington will honor workers who are serving the community on the front lines during this pandemic with a lunch for firefighters on Wednesday, May 20.

The first-ever Nourish Our Heroes lunch will provide 200 meals. Some will be distributed directly to firefighters at 11 a.m. Wednesday at The Red Mile, and the remaining meals will be loaded into firefighter vehicles and distributed around the city.

“The Lexington Fire Department would like to thank Circeo Fannin law firm for its generosity and Nourish Lexington for its wonderful work,” said Jason G. Wells, assistant chief for administration for the Lexington Fire Department. “We are so grateful to be part of such a wonderful community. In an effort to pay it forward, many of our firefighters are making a donation to Nourish Lexington to help it continue its work of taking care of those in our community affected by this pandemic.”

“It is incredible to see how the community has come together to create Nourish Lexington,” said Lisa Circeo, founding partner at Circeo Fannin, P.S.C., which is funding the meals. “The pandemic has impacted so many, and to see the collaboration and collective effort of our community is inspiring, to say the least. We are honored to support #TeamKentucky.”

Bayou Bluegrass Catering will prepare the meals.

Nourish Lexington also announced a $10,000 donation from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Last week, Nourish Lexington distributed 7,693 meals, including 2,400 school lunches. Almost 40,000 meals have been distributed since the effort began.

Its regular food distribution, which begins at 5:30 p.m. each weekday and is open to everyone in need, will be held this week at FoodChain (501 W. Sixth St.) and The Red Mile (1200 Red Mile Road). Restaurant partners are Athenian/UK Dining, Bayou Bluegrass Catering, Minton’s and Pie Five Pizza.

Nourish Lexington is fueled by the generous donations from community partners and members of the public. To learn more about this effort and help feed members of our community who need it most, visit www.nourishlexington.org or https://bgcf.givingfuel.com/nourishfund.

To apply to work a shift at the Nourish Kitchen, receive a meal or learn more about donating product or kitchen space to Nourish Lexington, visit www.nourishlexington.org.

Nourish Lexington is an initiative to utilize the skills and talents of hospitality workers recently unemployed due to the COVID-19 closings to provide prepared meals to those who need immediate access to food. In exchange for preparing and delivering meals, food service workers will receive a $60 payment for a four-hour shift. Meals will be distributed to hospitality industry families, other families in need, seniors in affordable housing apartment complexes and children and their families through family resource coordinators. To learn more, visit www.nourishlexington.org