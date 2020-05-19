Man driving wrong way almost crashes patrol car: Police

HARRDOSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 36-year-old Gravel Switch man is arrested after almost crashing into a Harrodsburg Police patrol car.

William Joseph Hayes was charged with first degree possession of heroin, wanton endangerment, reckless driving, third offense DUI, and other offenses following the incident late Monday night, according to Harrodsburg Police.

Officers were dispatched to Danville Road to look for a car reported driving north in the southbound lane. Officer Blake Darland saw the car coming toward him and parked his cruiser in the middle of the road with the lights and siren activated, the department said.

The driver, later identified as Hayes, kept going, almost crashing into Darland’s car.

Darland followed the car for another mile in the wrong lane, swerving in the roadway, until the driver stopped in the Walmart parking lot, police said.

A search of his car revealed suspected heroin, according t the department.

In addition to the Harrodsburg charges, Hayes faces two outstanding warrants inn Taylor County.