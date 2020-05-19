Man accused of cutting another man with a knife during a fight

CADIZ, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Trigg County man faces attempted murder and drug charges after cutting a man with a knife during a fight, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say 36-year old Dustin Underwood, of Cadiz, got into a fight with another man Tuesday morning and cut the man’s jawline with a knife.

The 35-year old victim, whose name wasn’t released, showed up in the emergency room at Trigg County Hospital after getting cut. He was treated and released, according to KSP.

Underwood was arrested at his Cadiz home without incident, according to State Police. He was taken to the Christian County Jail.

KSP says Underwood is charged with attempted murder, tampering with physical evidence, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.