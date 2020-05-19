Lexington sets holiday trash pick-up schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.

No collections will be made on Monday, May 25. Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside pickups on Mondays will be serviced on Wednesday, May 27. Those with Monday service should place their carts out after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to ensure Wednesday collection.

Businesses with dumpsters (landfill-bound and recycling), normally serviced by the city on Mondays, will have their units picked up on Tuesday, May 26. Businesses with dumpsters, normally serviced on Tuesdays, will have their units picked up on Wednesday, May 27.

Thursday and Friday collections will be made as usual.

The Lexington Recycle Center will be closed on the holiday.

Currently, the center does not have weekend hours. The Electronics Recycle Center continues to be closed; those staff have been reassigned to other areas as part of the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, contact LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255.