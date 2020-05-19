Kuttawa man dies in collision on I-24

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man died Monday after the pickup truck he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with another pickup on I-24 in Marshall County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say for some unknown reason, 79-year old Larry Humphrey, of Kuttawa, crossed the median into the westbound lanes of traffic, causing the accident.

KSP says Humphrey died from his injuries at Marshall County Hospital. The driver of the other pickup truck, 63-year old Robert Medley, of Springfield, had only minor injuries to his face and arm, according to State Police.

Investigators say both men were wearing seat belts. KSP says two other drivers behind Medley’s pickup hit debris from the crash, but were not injured.