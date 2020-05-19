‘Joke’ lands Manchester store lots of attention

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – What it now says was a joke has landed a convenience store in Manchester in Laurel County more attention than it may have wanted.

Monday, Alvin’s posted a note on its door saying “No Face Masks Allowed,” and referring to Gov. Andy Beshear as a ‘Du—-s.’

The sign got hundreds of comments and several thousand shares as it caught the center of the economic reopening debate, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

“Lower your mask or go somewhere else! Stop listening to Beshear,” added the sign, which lit up Facebook.

Several people, including a man named Dan Henson, posted pictures with comments, fueling the debate.

As part of the state’s economic reopening, Beshear asked Kentuckians to wear masks in public, starting May 11. However, he did not order people to wear them.

The store itself has shared safety tips in the past, going back as early as April 3 when it urged customers to practice social distancing and listed other safety measures.

Many of the Facebook comments Monday were negative towards the store, which has been able to remain open during the shutdown that has forced many businesses to close since the coronavirus outbreak began in early March.

The store responded on its Facebook page that its staff wear face masks and the sign was meant as a joke.

“We wear face mask, but we don’t require our customers to, it’s their choice,” the store said in a comment on its Facebook page, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.