LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – All but one lane of I-75 between mile marker 113 and 115 have reopened after a semi tipped over the median in the area according to police.

The accident happened before five Tuesday morning.

Police say a semi-tanker carrying 80,000 pounds of dairy creamer, tipped over the median.

Multiple cars were involved in the accident, but police say no one was hurt.

It took about two hours to reopen the road to traffic.