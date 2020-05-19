Great American Brass Band Festival shoots for September date

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – One of the region’s most unique music festivals has re-scheduled for a third time, hoping the third time will be the charm.

The Great American Brass Band Festival on the campus of Centre College and in downtown Danville, Ky. is now set for Sept, 11-12, 2020. It originally was set for early June and then moved to late July as health and safety concerns with the coronavirus changed.

“We are currently working with our slated 2020 bands, and will reach out to key players in the next week as well. There are many moving parts to the festival, even a scaled-down version, so please be patient as we are working hard behind the scenes to bring you the best event that we can during this uncertain time,” said festival organizers.

The event has been around 31 years and draws music buffs not just from across the region but also the country and Europe because of its unique focus on brass bands, their history and their influence on music.