Racing resumes at Churchill Downs, Preakness Stakes set

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Horse racing is back at Churchill Downs. After pushing back the Kentucky Derby to September, the spring meet is off and running at the track in Louisville.

Races began on Saturday where 1,100 horses settled in at the grounds.

There were no fans in the stands and won’t be for awhile.

According to Churchill Downs, Saturday’s betting was up nearly $10 million from May, 2019.

Meanwhile, the Preakness Stakes has a new date, though no fans will be allowed to attend.

The Middle Jewel of the 2020 Triple Crown will be held Oct. 3, four weeks after the rescheduled Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5.

No word yet on when the Belmont Stakes will be held.