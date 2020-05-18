Pet owners can get financial help caring for pets

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Humane Society has received a COVID-19 Relief Fund grant from the The Humane Society of the United States – Kentucky to help dog, cat and horse owners struggling during the coronavirus outbreak.

The goal is to help keep animals in their homes and out of shelters.

KHS will use the $10,000 grant to provide critical resources such as pet food, horse feed, emergency veterinary services and emergency pet boarding for families financially impacted by COVID-19.

To qualify for assistance with dogs and cats, families must call the KHS Pet Help Line at 502-509-4738 to speak to a counselor.

For horse assistance, owners should call 502-272-1068.