Louisville mayor increasing body cams after police shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Louisville’s mayor is requiring more officers to wear body cameras and changing a search warrant policy after after the fatal police shooting of a black emergency medical worker in her home.

Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday that officers in plainclothes units like the one that served a warrant at Breonna Taylor’s home will wear cameras. Taylor was fatally shot during a search warrant at her home in March.

- Advertisement -

Fischer also said he is changing the policy on what police call “no-knock” search warrants. The police chief will now need to sign off on those types of warrants.