KHSAA honors top softball, other officials

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Despite the unfortunate cancellation of the spring sports season, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association still is honoring the outstanding work by licensed officials in each spring sport.

In recognition of their past efforts and dedication to softball, the Association has chosen the finalists for the sport’s Official of the Year Award.

Of the 693 licensed officials in softball, Ed Smith (Covington) and Nathan Hall (Pippa Passes) were chosen as finalists with Smith selected as the 2020 KHSAA Softball Official of the Year.

The KHSAA will honor the top licensed officials for the 2019-20 season during the course of the year.

Finalists in each sport are selected through a combination of not only on-field/court performance but local association activity and leadership, training efforts and the mentoring of newer officials.

One official in each sport will be named “Outstanding Official of the Year” for his/her sport in appreciation of their dedication and service to schools and student-athletes across the state.

Winners are selected following consultation with local assigning secretaries, veteran officials’ observers, coaches throughout the state and additional staff review. Each finalist will receive a commemorative watch and certificate courtesy of the Officials Division Trust Fund, with the Official of the Year receiving an additional recognition award.

With officiating numbers declining at the national level, the KHSAA is always accepting applications from individuals interested in giving back to their community.

2019-20 KHSAA Outstanding Officials (winners in bold)

FIELD HOCKEY – Megan McGrath (Louisville), Jamie Gatewood (Louisville)

SOCCER – Terry Linscott (Radcliff), Gustavo Turmero (Madisonville)

VOLLEYBALL – Mike Wooten (Paducah), Doug Grinnell (Elizabethtown)

FOOTBALL – Shaun Williams (Lewisport), Jordan Tarrence (Lexington), Gary Wise (Louisville)

WRESTLING – Brett Branson (Cincinnati, Ohio), Jon Eschan (Union)

SWIMMING – Ruth Ann Bode (Fisherville), Terri Tonges (Versailles)

BASKETBALL – Raymond Lightfoot (Frankfort), Hannah Reynolds (Island), Rian Craft (Burkesville), Brian Johnson (Jenkins)

TRACK & FIELD – Bill Smith (Lawrenceburg), Jerry Mohr (Fort Thomas)

BASEBALL – Eugene Pikes (Louisville), JD Young (Independence), Andy Thomasson (Bremen)

SOFTBALL – Ed Smith (Covington), Nathan Hall (Pippa Passes)