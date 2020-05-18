Green bulbs continue to light up Lexington thanks to a lamp company

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Many small businesses have been hit hard by the shutdown forced by the coronavirus outbreak.

But some have found unique way to thrive or give back to the community. One small business in downtown Lexington found a way to not only be relevant but also make a difference during tough times.

“So on behalf of Shannon Lamp Service, David and Amy Shannon, I’d like to present you with this check” David and Amy Shannon donated a check of over $5,000 to the Bluegrass Community Foundation.

Shannon Lamp Service is normally a custom shade and lamp repair shop with everything made right here in Kentucky. They refocused when the pandemic hit. Governor Andy Beshear urged residents to shine green lights in tribute to those lost to the disease.

David Shannon explains the beginning of the story of fairly simple, “We sought out a source to make green light bulbs available to the public so that they could get bulbs because there was a lack of inventory anywhere to get green light bulbs.”

The symbol of compassion has been a hit. “We sold the bulbs out completely within 24 hours. So we ordered again, we ordered over 300 and before the 300 bulbs came in they had all been spoken for.”

They have sold nearly 900 bulbs, all the money is donated to the Bluegrass Community Foundation, which aids families and agencies who’ve lost out financially to the illness.

David describes the feeling he had when he gave the check to the foundation, “I tried not to show too much emotion with it but it was honor to give that. My wife and I get the credit but it was the customers that donated the funds that make the difference.

Shannon Lamp Service is currently out of supply of green light bulbs.