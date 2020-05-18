Diesel fuel spill closes lane of traffic on I-75 in Scott County

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A jack-knifed truck and diesel fuel spill closed a lane of southbound I-75 in Scott County on Monday night.

Scott County Emergency Management says it happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. at mile marker 133.

An estimated 90-gallons of diesel fuel spilled into a storm drain, according to emergency management.

Two booms were deployed in the ditchline, but because of heavy rain, the fuel was flowing across the interstate and was nearly impossible to contain, according to emergency crews.

No estimate was given as to when the lane was expected to reopen.