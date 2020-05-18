State gets grants for domestic violence help, telehealth training

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The federal funding approved by Congress in three different measures in the last two months continues to flow to the state.

Three Kentucky facilities are among 159 nationwide to receive funds increase telehealth services. And another $550,000 will help expand domestic violence services.

The federal funding provided by the CARES Act will help UK and UofL train their medical students to better utilize telehealth services to help screen and test patients for coronavirus. The universities have been awarded the following:

$90,625 for University of Louisville Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program

$95,455 for University of Louisville Area Health Education Centers Program

$78,571 for University of Kentucky Registered Nurses in Primary Care Training Program

“Kentucky’s research universities continue to lead the field in telehealth programs, helping families get the care they need to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” said U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, who announced the funding. “These targeted investments in UK and UofL can especially help our seniors and those at heightened risk receive important services without unnecessary exposure.”

In addition to these federal funds, the CARES Act has had an $11 billion impact in Kentucky so far, including $3.4 billion for housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities. In addition, the the Paycheck Protection Program, which is helping nearly 44,000 Kentucky small businesses access more than $5.3 billion in loans. And Kentucky families have also received more than $3.2 billion in Economic Impact Payments from the U.S. Treasury.

In another grant, the state received $549,709 to help provide temporary housing, assistance, and supportive services to victims of family, domestic, and dating violence during the coronavirus pandemic.

As news reports and studies convey the increase in family violence during the coronavirus, this federal funding will expand services to help Kentuckians in need.

Jennifer Hancock, president and CEO for Volunteers of America (VOA) Mid-States, said, “Non-profits in the Commonwealth of Kentucky have never needed the leadership and partnership of our elected officials more than we do right now during this unprecedented crisis. For VOA and so many other providers of essential services, ongoing help will be crucial so that we can continue to serve vulnerable families.”

For any victims and survivors who need support, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline: