Alcohol, wet roads believed to be factors in deadly collision

VANCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was killed, three other people injured, including two teenagers, in a collision where alcohol and wet roads were believed to be factors, according to the Lewis County sheriff.

Investigators say the pickup truck 39-year old David Young, of Garrison, was driving on the AA Highway, nine miles west of Vanceburg, reportedly hydroplaned, crossed the center line and into the path of a car driven by 25-year old Jessica Lynn Tumlin, of Vanceburg.

The sheriff says Tumlin died from her injuries at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville. Investigators say her two passengers, 13-year old Chloe Craycraft, of Mayslick, and 14-year old Brenna Mitchell, of Maysville, were transferred to UK Hospital in Lexington with multiple injuries.

Investigators say the pickup truck driver, David Young, was also transferred to UK Hospital in Lexington for treatment of his injuries.

Sheriff Johnny Bivens says alcohol was a contributing factor in the deadly collision and charges against Young are pending.

The accident happened just before 4:00 p.m.

*Note: The accident scene photo that accompanies this story is from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.