A Cold Front Sparks Strong to Severe Storms for Monday

Keeping a close eye on a cold front, which will spark strong to severe storms on Monday. Beyond Monday, a cut-off low will create an unsettled workweek in Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect showers and storms as highs cool to the 60s by Tuesday. For now, I’m tracking a mix of sun and clouds, with highs around 80, for next weekend. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, with showers and storms, as lows cool to the middle 60s.
MONDAY – Mostly cloudy, with showers and storms, as highs warm to the lower 70s.
