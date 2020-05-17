A Cold Front Sparks Strong to Severe Storms for Monday

Keeping a close eye on a cold front, which will spark strong to severe storms on Monday. Beyond Monday, a cut-off low will create an unsettled workweek in Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect showers and storms as highs cool to the 60s by Tuesday. For now, I’m tracking a mix of sun and clouds, with highs around 80, for next weekend. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, with showers and storms, as lows cool to the middle 60s.

MONDAY – Mostly cloudy, with showers and storms, as highs warm to the lower 70s.

- Advertisement -

Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

—–

Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:

Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Justin Roth

Follow Justin on Twitter

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com