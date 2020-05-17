Mayor of Lexington to discuss city’s economic recovery from COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Monday, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and Luther Deaton, Chairman, President and CEO of Central Bank, are scheduled to talk about Lexington’s economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

A news conference is scheduled in the council chamber at the Government Center at 3:30 p.m.

Look for coverage online and on ABC 36 News, following Governor Andy Beshear’s daily COVID-19 briefing scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. You can see that briefing in its entirety ‘live’ on ABC 36.