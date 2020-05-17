Man accused of attacking woman with an axe

FLAT LICK, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was airlifted to UK Hospital in Lexington after being severely injured in an axe attack, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say 64-year old David Gray, of Flat Lick, was intoxicated Saturday night when he allegedly attacked a woman with an axe.

Investigators say Gray swung the axe at the woman’s head, but she was able to block it, but was badly injured in the process. Deputies say when they got to her, she was bleeding badly and suffered severe trauma. Her name was not released.

Deputies say Gray lives near the woman’s home. He was arrested at his house. He was taken to the Knox County Jail on an Assault 1st Degree charge.