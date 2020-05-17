Kentucky State Police investigating possible child abduction in McCreary Co.

Pine Knot, Ky. (WTVQ)- Kentucky State Police in London say troopers are investigating a possible child abduction that happened Sunday morning in McCreary County.

Troopers say an initial investigation finds 30-year-old Ylisa Giovannini from Las Vegas, Nevada took her son, nine-year-old Silas Fallen, from his home in McCreary County just after 11:30 a.m. Giovannini doesn’t have custody of Fallen.

According to troopers, they were seen leaving the McCreary County home in a beige van.

Silas Fallen is 4’4″, 60 lbs and has brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information call KSP Post 11 at 606.878.6622.