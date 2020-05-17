Free parking at LEXPARK on-street meters ends Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two months of free parking at LEXPARK on-street meters in Lexington ends on Monday, May 18, 2020.

From May 18-29, all meter revenue is going to be donated to God’s Pantry Food Bank and the Bluegrass Community Foundation’s COVID-19 response fund. This includes coins, cash, credit cards and meters paid using the Pay by Phone app, according to the Lexington Parking Authority.

The parking authority plans to maintain its Curbside Pickup locations until further notice. These free, 15-minute spaces have proben helpful to downtown restaurants needing carry out and delivery options.

For customers concerned about touching meter surfaces, the Lexington Parking Authority recommends using the PayByPhone app, which is free to download from the app store or for more information, click here.