Deputies semi-truck driver chokes on coffee, crashes, spilling diesel

SCOTT SCOUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Scott County Sheriff’s Office says a semi-truck driver told deputies he choked on his coffee, causing his semi to rollover on I-75 Saturday evening.

The driver has minor injuries, but is expected to be okay, according to deputies.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 134.

When the semi rolled over it leaked diesel into the ground and a nearby storm drain deputies say.

PECCO came out to assist with environmental clean up.

At the time of the crash all southbound lanes were closed, but by 9 p.m. officials were able to open the left hand emergency lane to allow traffic through, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office says it doesn’t anticipate any criminal charges.