Parade held for Laurel County HS graduates

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County High School students were the main attraction in a class of 2020 parade on Saturday.

The school district went back and forth with its virtual graduation plan. Students only received the new instructions on Friday, after a lawsuit ordered a change in plans.

Originally, groups of 10 students without their parents would go to the school for the filming, but a judge ordered the school district to include two biological parents, or a parent figure, to attend.

Filming starts Monday.