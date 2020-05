FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear canceled his normally scheduled coronavirus update for Saturday, but he released a video announcing updated coronavirus numbers.

He says there are 244 new cases, bringing the state total to 7,688.

Beshear says there are also two new deaths. He says the total number of people who have died from the virus in the state is now 334, and the total recovered is 2,768.

The governor’s next update is on Monday.