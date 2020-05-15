Warm with some showers & thunderstorms for the weekend…

Overview: A stationary front is sitting just to our north and will be the focal point for numerous showers and thunderstorms. We will be close enough to see a few of those shower and thunderstorms on Saturday with a better chance on Sunday…

Tonight: Few showers and thunderstorms with lows in the lower 60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms, highs around 80

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs around 80

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few showers, cooler with highs in the upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers, highs in the upper 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 80s

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s

AMS Meteorologist George Zabrecky

gzabrecky@wtvq.com