Virtual run benefits Veterans and Honor Flight Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – You can support Veterans and Honor Flight Kentucky by taking part in a virtual run this month.

The ‘No Greater Honor 5K Run” was originally scheduled for May 30 at Keeneland in Lexington. Because of the pandemic, the event has transitioned to a virtual run.

Race participants run on their own and then post on social media. Many runners have already shared stories in their posts about a Veteran they’re running “in honor of.”

The virtual race is ongoing through May 30, 2020.

All participants will receive a race t-shirt.

All proceeds from the race benefit Honor Flight Kentucky in support of its mission to fly WW II, Korean and Vietnam War Veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice, at no charge to the Veteran.

For more information about the race or to sign-up, click here.

To learn more about Honor Flight Kentucky, click here.