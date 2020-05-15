Virtual Mutt Strut to raise money for LHS animals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Humane Society’s annual fundraising event “Mutt Strut” is going virtual.
The public is encouraged to sign up for the event to help raise funds for the animals.
Those who register for the event can begin raising funds on their individual pages and win prizes for each goal passed.
Registration for adults is $25 and kids are $20. If you register before May 18 at 12 p.m. you will receive a free event shirt.
The event will take place virtually on Saturday, June 6. Participants are encouraged to take pictures with your 4-legged friend and share them on social media using the hashtag #LHSVIRTUALMUTTSTRUT. LHS will share your photos throughout the day.
One lucky strutter who raises the most money for the animals will win a prize basket for them and their pup.
The event is co-sponsored by Feeders Supply. You can register HERE.