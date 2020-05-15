From two stars to all star, former Cat Josh Allen shines in NFL

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Once upon a time, former Kentucky Football star Josh Allen was just a two-star kid from New Jersey.

He had only a couple Division-I offers, but Kentucky was one of them.

Allen would decide to join the UK football program and the rest is history. The linebacker would break the school record for most sacks in a season and a career, but he wasn’t done breaking records.

Allen would be drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. That was the highest for a former Cat since 2003. In his rookie season, he would record 10.5 sacks. That is a franchise record for sacks in a season by a rookie. Allen would cap off a stellar rookie campaign by being named to the Pro Bowl. Only 17 former Kentucky football players have been named to a Pro Bowl.

What was is like living out this dream? ABC 36 Sports Director Bryan Kenned chatted with Josh Allen on his amazing first year in the NFL.