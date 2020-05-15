Special surprise birthday drive-by celebration for EMS worker

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many birthday celebrations have taken a different form. In Jessamine County, Dakota Jenkins decided to surprise his mother April with a special drive-by celebration this week.

Dakota shared the video on Facebook saying, “Happy Birthday to my Home Town Hero, April! Thank you, Taylor, for setting this up!”

And it’s who was part of the drive-by celebration that gives it a special meaning.

Dakota explained, “For those unaware, my momma has been serving Jessamine County EMS for 18 years.”

Vehicles that participated include the Jessamine County Coroner and several ambulances.

May 17-23 is also Emergency Medical Services Week.