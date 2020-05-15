Few showers and thunderstorms for the weekend…

Overview: Our weekend will be filled with a few showers and thunderstorms but it will not be raining the entire time. In fact, the sun will even show up from time to time which will allow our temperatures to top out around 80.
Tonight: Few showers and thunderstorms with lows in the lower 60s
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms, highs around 80
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs around 80
Monday: Partly cloudy with a few showers, cooler with highs in the upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers, highs in the upper 60s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 80s
Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s
AMS Meteorologist George Zabrecky
gzabrecky@wtvq.com