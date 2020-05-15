Few showers and thunderstorms for the weekend…

Overview: Our weekend will be filled with a few showers and thunderstorms but it will not be raining the entire time. In fact, the sun will even show up from time to time which will allow our temperatures to top out around 80.

Tonight: Few showers and thunderstorms with lows in the lower 60s

- Advertisement -

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms, highs around 80

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs around 80

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few showers, cooler with highs in the upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers, highs in the upper 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 80s

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s

AMS Meteorologist George Zabrecky

gzabrecky@wtvq.com