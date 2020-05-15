Lexington restaurant set to re-open at a quarter of its capacity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Many restaurants across the state are getting ready to open their doors next week. Beginning May 22nd, they’ll be allowed to host in-person dining again at 33-percent capacity.

There’s a lot to figure out about the safest ways to do that, but one Lexington restaurant is planning to re-open even slower than the state recommends.

Kyle Knight, Bella Notte’s general manager, says the restaurant will open at 25-percent capacity on May 23rd.

He says dine-in hours will be limited to 3 P.M. to 5:30 P.M., and, at first, they’ll only be for people 60 and older – the age group most at risk for the coronavirus.

“We want to give them that opportunity to come in and enjoy dinner because they haven’t had a chance to get out of the house as much,” Knight says.

Starting may 29th, Knight says other guests will be able to start dining in. It’ll be reservation only and, similarly to how pick-up is now, diners will get a text when they can come in.

“It’s been such a change of pace, and now we’re changing again, and so we’re going to figure that out as we go and adapt,” Knight says.

Nick Hayden is a server at Bella Notte’s. He says he feels lucky to have a job, especially because he knows people who don’t.

“I have a lot of friends who were not able to work right now,” Hayden says.

The coronavirus has forced some businesses to shut down permanently. Knight says he knows he has the community to thank for keeping the restaurant open.

“I know they’ve supported us and I know they’ve supported a lot of restaurants and businesses that have been able to stay open, so we really appreciate it because without that we wouldn’t still be here,” Knight says.

He hopes just like Governor Andy Beshear’s phased approach with the state, the restaurant’s phased re-opening will keep people safe, while letting them get back to enjoying their favorites fresh from the kitchen.